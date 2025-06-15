Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was a monster blockbuster, especially in the Hindi-dubbed version. Exceeding all expectations, the film stayed in theatres for a really long time and broke almost all existing box office records. Now, even after quitting theatres several months ago, it continues to break records, and this time, it’s on the small screen. Yes, we’re talking about the film’s world television premiere. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Made unprecedented earnings at the Indian box office

The character of Pushpa is a cult in the Hindi market, and we all witnessed its craze during the sequel’s release. It raked in unprecedented numbers and crossed several milestones despite some criticism from critics. Exceeding all projections, the Hindi-dubbed version amassed a mammoth 836.09 crore net at the Indian box office, thus becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film by miles.

Enjoys superb response in the world television premiere

After setting the box office on fire, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) enjoyed a solid response on OTT. And now that the film debuted on TV, it once again grabbed attention due to its blockbuster response. A few days back, it witnessed its world television premiere on Zee Cinema, and the response from viewers was superb.

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) beats Pathaan and KGF Chapter 2 in TRP

It is learned that Pushpa 2 (Hindi) recorded the TRP rating of 5.1 and managed to reach a staggering 5.4 crore viewers. As per Track Tollywood, it registered the third-best TRP rating for a Hindi biggie in the post-COVID era. It surpassed films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Take a look at the world television TRP ratings of Hindi biggies post-COVID:

Gadar 2 – 6 Jawan – 5.4 Pushpa 2 – 5.1 Stree 2 – 4.3 KGF Chapter 2 – 4.2 Pathaan – 4.2 Animal – 2.3

Pushpa 3 will be a riot

Such a craze and response clearly indicate how big Pushpa’s brand is in the Hindi market. Whenever Pushpa 3 arrives, it will be complete chaos, and every single box office record is expected to be broken.

