A gripping new socio-national drama, The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is slowly building curiosity among the audience.

The India Story, a new gripping socio-national drama, is slowly building curiosity among the audience. Directed by Chettan DK, the film promises to explore a hard-hitting issue that connects on a national level, making it more than just a regular drama. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in key roles, the film is expected to ignite conversations.

The India Story Release Date Update

After staying under the radar for a while, the makers have now confirmed the release plan. The India Story is all set to hit theaters on July 24. Directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde, the film promises to delve into a hard-hitting and relevant issue that resonates on a national scale.

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The India Story is a slow-burn investigative cop thriller that is described as being based on true events. It follows a task force tracing suspects in a border town, linking the case to events from 1995.

The Film Dives Into Real, Hard-Hitting Issues

At its core, the film, also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison in progress, dives into a subject that feels both serious and relevant today. What makes this film stand out is its focus. Instead of focusing on a single personal journey, the film examines a much larger issue. It examines the consequences of chemical misuse, especially in pesticide-intensive farming, and how they impact public health. The narrative expands to show a wider crisis that often goes unnoticed.

With a storyline rooted in real-world concerns, the makers aim to strike a balance between compelling storytelling and social commentary. The film is expected to highlight the often-overlooked repercussions of industrial negligence while also questioning the accountability of powerful corporations.

The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, and further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave. The film is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

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