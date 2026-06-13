Emily Ratajkowski is a popular model and actress. She has walked on the runways of Milan Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, and Paris Fashion Week. Emily has also acted in projects like Gone Girl and Entourage. Besides her work, Emily’s personal life has also attracted the media’s attention. So let’s take a look at her entire dating history from Sebastian Bear-McClard to Harry Styles.

Emily Ratajkowski & Andrew Dryden

Creative director Andrew Dryden was Emily’s first public relationship. The two began dating in 2013 and split in 2014, right after Emily’s Blurred Lines music video was released, according to Adelaide Now.

Emily Ratajkowski & Jeff Magid

According to The Sun, Emily began dating musician Jeff Magid shortly after her split from Andrew Dryden. Their relationship lasted for around four years before their eventual breakup in 2018. Sources say that it was mainly due to their work commitments.

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a gold cropped top & distress jeans to grab coffee with boyfriend Jeff Magid in Los Angeles.. pic.twitter.com/VFXkm6KnHk — One Love (@Naaswitch) August 19, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily began seeing actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in January 2018, and they got married in February of the same year. The couple also shares a son. But their marriage collapsed as the duo separated in July 2022. In a Harper’s Bazaar interview, the model spoke about it. She said, “I can tell you that I have never been single before. I feel anger and sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Emily Ratajkowski & Brad Pitt

Emily was briefly linked with actor Brad Pitt in late 2022. According to People, the two went on several dates, but it was all casual.

Emily Ratajkowski & Orazio Rispo

That same year, Emily dated DJ Orazio Rispo. People magazine reported that the two went on dinner dates in New York and were also spotted kissing. However, their relationship did not last long. In December that same year, she was also spotted with artist Jack Greer.

Emily Ratajkowski was seen on a date night with Orazio Rispo In New York, 02/26/2023. pic.twitter.com/vyxIKJHgis — . ݁₊ ⊹ . ݁˖ . ݁ (@popcultureshub) February 27, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski & Pete Davidson

The year 2022 also saw Emily hanging out with actor-comedian Pete Davidson. As per Harper’s Bazaar, the duo was also spotted holding hands at Madison Square Garden in New York City for an NBA game. However, this relationship did not last very long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks)

Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre

As per E News!, Emily and comedian Eric Andre dated for a few weeks in early 2023. But they parted ways before Valentine’s Day.

Enjoying the Situationship! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre Make Out on Vacation!!! The model and her new lover Eric Andre enjoyed an intimate getaway in Grand Cayman, the largest Cayman Island where they looked carefree as they passionately made out. pic.twitter.com/xdXlHeRiTc — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) January 26, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles

Emily and Harry Styles dated in the spring of 2023. The two were spotted kissing in Tokyo around March. She spoke to Vogue Spain about her dating phase around that time. She said, “This is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/F2PXeK7wli — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski & Shaboozey

People magazine has reported that the Gone Girl actress was spotted on a movie date with country star Shaboozey in the Summer of 2024.

Emily Ratajkowski & Romain Gavras

Emily has been in a relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras since late 2023, as per InStyle. The model also shared a picture on Instagram of the two kissing in February, 2026.

It appears that Emily might have finally found the love of her life. We can only expect and hope that she settles down.

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