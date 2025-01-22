Emily Ratajkowski knows how to command attention, and her latest campaign for Intimissimi’s Valentine’s Day collection proves it once again.

The model and actress turned up the heat, posing in daring red lace lingerie that radiated sultry charm. Reclining on a bed, she flaunted a sheer triangle bra emblazoned with “More Amore” ($79) and paired it with cheeky matching bottoms ($18), creating a look both bold and romantic.

Emily Ratajkowski is Intimissimi’s New Brand Ambassador

Since becoming Intimissimi’s brand ambassador in November, succeeding Jennifer Lopez, Ratajkowski has effortlessly embodied the label’s sensual elegance.

For this shoot, her sleek, shoulder-length hair and rosy, glowing makeup added to the seductive vibe. Sharing the campaign on Instagram, she teased her followers with the caption, “valentine’s with @intimissimi ❤️💔,” drawing waves of fiery emojis and admiration.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Red Shade Takes Center Stage

The Valentine’s collection isn’t the only place Emily has embraced the power of red lately. In a recent Instagram slideshow documenting her Mexican getaway, she wowed in a plunging scarlet slip dress, accessorized with a stunning Loewe purse ($3,900) in the same hue.

But the showstopper was a barely-there cherry red bikini that left little to the imagination, featured in both snapshots and a playful TikTok-inspired video set to Bad Bunny’s “EoO.”

While TikTok’s brief US ban might have been short-lived, Emily’s allure isn’t going anywhere.

