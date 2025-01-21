Justin Bieber’s involvement in Sean Diddy Combs’ legal troubles has reportedly caused significant tension in his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Insiders revealed to RadarOnline that the pressure of the situation is allegedly pushing Justin into a state of anxiety and fear.

Justin Bieber’s Past With Sean Diddy Combs Resurfaces Amid Racketeering Scandal

Following Combs’ arrest on charges including sex trafficking, the resurfacing of Justin’s teenage relationship with the music mogul has sparked heavy scrutiny, with many speculating whether he was a victim. The situation has left Justin, 30, deeply “spooked” and worried about being dragged into the scandal.

At the same time, Hailey, who recently became a mother, is allegedly growing frustrated with his emotional struggles. “Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he’s going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy’s wing,” sources told RadarOnline. “And it’s left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage,” they added.

According to the reports of RadarOnline, a distressing clip revealed that Justin Bieber and the Bad Body Records founder spent a weekend together in 2009. In the video, Sean Diddy Combs said, “What we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream … we’re gonna go full crazy!”

An insider went on to add, “Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy’s company are sending him over the edge.”

Hailey Bieber’s Frustration And Breaking Point

Sources suggest that Hailey, feeling the weight of the situation, is contemplating serious decisions about their future, including a $285 million divorce, especially as Justin’s mental health deteriorates. “She’s at the end of her rope with Justin. They just had a kid and all he does is wallow in self-pity and anxiety,” the insider added. “There’s only so much she can do for him now that he’s lost in the depths of despair over this case.”

They continued, “He’s failing as a husband and a father and Hailey has hard decisions to make about their future. As much as Hailey loves Justin, she sees Diddy is tearing them apart and it may be the cause of their marriage ending.” As rumors of divorce swirl and Hailey and Justin Bieber faces a challenging period after the birth of their son, insiders speculate if the ongoing drama with Diddy may be the tipping point that drives them apart.

