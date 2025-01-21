One of the most scrutinized figures of the industry, Meghan Markle has been through her fair share of harassment by the media and the racist royal family fans. The narratives and media activities against her and Prince Harry have not stopped even four years after they left the UK.

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, is quite impressed by how Meghan has handled the unnecessary ire all the negative people have forced upon her. The actress is more than open to welcoming the Duchess of Sussex into her inner circle of friends and here’s everything we know about the same.

Jennifer Aniston Is Impressed By Meghan Markle’s Resilience

According to Life & Style, “Jen knows what it’s like to be in the public eye and under scrutiny, so she has a ton of empathy for Meghan and thinks the way she’s been treated is pretty diabolical.” The Friends star is also really impressed with the resilience shown by Meghan against the adversity. She admires the former actress and her ability to stay strong through it all.

Jennifer feels like applauding how the royal has “stuck to her principles through everything. The two women also have common friends like Oprah and Harry has a cordial relationship with Courteney Cox, thus giving them a lot of common ground to form the base of their friendship and equation on.

Is Jennifer Aniston Welcoming Meghan Markle In Her Friend Circle?

A source told the portal, “Jen is very selective about who she lets into her circle, so she has taken things quite slowly with Meghan, but the word is she’s ready to fully welcome her in.” The insider also rubbished the rumor that Jennifer snubbed Meghan a couple of years ago when they worked on Horrible Bosses. “That’s just not true,” according to the above news report.

Report Rubbishes Rumors Of Jennifer Aniston Snubbing Meghan Markle

They explained that Meghan had a very brief part in the said project and she and Jennifer hardly worked together on the film. “It was no reflection on Meghan or how Jen felt about her. Anyone harping on that clearly has no idea how film sets work,” the insider concluded. Meanwhile, at the moment, Meghan has been busy helping those affected by the California wildfires.

She also recently postponed the release of her lifestyle Netflix series With Love, Meghan that revolves around Californian living to focus on the needs of those impacted by the rampant damage and destruction. Initially slated for a January 15 release, the docuseries will now be released on March 4.

On the other hand, Jennifer recently wrapped up the fourth season of The Morning Show. She is now expected to focus on her 9 to 5 remake and as per rumors, she wants names like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Sydney Sweeney to star in it. Nothing has been confirmed as of now, though.

