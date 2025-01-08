Can you imagine the Friends cast tearing apart overpay? Well, Jennifer Aniston spilled the tea, revealing the one thing that almost did just that: money. “It was tough,” she confessed, reflecting on the early days when salary differences could’ve driven a serious wedge between the iconic six. Yikes, right?

Friends was the sitcom of the moment, and while the laughs were flowing, so were the paychecks—especially for Aniston and David Schwimmer. By the 2nd season, they were already raking in more cash than the rest of the crew. “It was more about, ‘We’re doing equal work, and we all deserve to be compensated in the same way,’” Jennifer shared. Oh, the solidarity! No ego was allowed to grow—at least not that much.

But here’s the kicker: instead of letting those differences mess with their bond, Aniston and Schwimmer put their foot down. They took pay cuts so the whole gang could be on the same page. No one gets left behind in the Friends universe, folks. If this were a reality show, it would’ve been called Solidarity: The 90s Sitcom Edition.

Fast forward to seasons 9 and 10, and the crew was swimming in cash. Each of the six stars pocketed a whopping $40M. That’s a lot of dough for a show that was initially about six 20-somethings steering through life and love in New York. Marta Kauffman, Friends co-creator, called out the absurdity of it all: “A million dollars an episode, let’s be honest, that’s kinda ridiculous.” Uh, no kidding. But, hey, the show was a cultural juggernaut, so who could blame them?

But there’s more! Aniston also revealed a Friends adjacent heartwarming detail: Adam Sandler sends her flowers every Mother’s Day. Cute, right? Before you get confused, Jennifer’s not a mom—yet the Grown Ups star keeps that tradition alive. She’s not just a sitcom queen; she’s also a soft spot in Hollywood’s heart.

Speaking of tough spots, Aniston opened up about her challenges with fertility in a past Allure interview. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she said. For years, she tried everything to start a family. “I would’ve given anything if someone had told me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,’” she added. But now? She’s feeling relief. “I have zero regrets,” she says, noting that the constant wondering and “maybe, maybe, maybe” is finally behind her.

So there it is. Jennifer Aniston continues to show that behind the glamorous Friends fame, she’s real, raw, and more than just a pretty face. From salary negotiations to fertility struggles, she’s been through it all—and somehow, still manages to keep it cool. We all still want to grab coffee with her at Central Perk.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Is Tom Sandoval ‘Sick & Tired’ Of Being The Villain After Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News