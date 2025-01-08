Emma Watson revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that, during one of the film’s early takes, she accidentally mouthed her co-stars’ lines—multiple times. “I kind of overdid it,” she said, explaining how her excitement and dedication led to some accidental line-mouthing on set.

The incident took place during a scene where Harry, Ron, and Hermione are discussing Snape. If you watch closely, you’ll spot Emma’s lips syncing along with every line. As Kimmel put it, “watch very closely Emma’s lips throughout this.” Turns out, that wasn’t just a funny moment on-screen but a behind-the-scenes struggle.

In true Hermione fashion, Emma took her role seriously. “This is actually quite traumatic for me,” she admitted. “I created issues because of this.” While everyone else was focused on delivering their lines, Emma couldn’t help but get caught up in the moment. Chris Columbus, the director, had to call “Cut” several times, frustrated with Emma mouthing Daniel’s lines. “Emma, you’re doing it again. You’re mouthing Dan’s lines!” he’d say. To which Emma would apologize profusely, “I’m so sorry, so sorry, oh. I feel so bad.”

For Emma, the experience was a sign of her intense love for the books. She confessed, “It was like I was such a loser, I really loved those books, I really wanted to do my job well, and I kind of overdid it.” But hey, who could blame her? She had just landed the role of a lifetime as the book-smart, rule-following, brave Hermione, and she wanted to give it her all.

This little “mouthing mishap” wasn’t the only thing that showed how much Harry Potter impacted Emma’s life. In a throwback to her early days, a clip resurfaced where the trio of young actors was asked what they’d do with their newfound wealth. Emma, as expected, was cautious and grounded, saying, “I’m afraid I’m really gonna bore all of you, but I’m afraid I’m gonna stick it in a bank until I’m 21.”

Radcliffe, on the other hand, wasn’t as forthcoming. When asked, “What about you, Dan? Any big purchases?” he hesitated, admitting, “Erm, I… no, I don’t have any idea.” And then there was Rupert Grint, who gave a classic, quirky answer: “Muggle money… I don’t really understand it.” Classic Ron Weasley move.

These early moments of uncertainty were just the beginning of their rise to superstardom. Emma, Daniel, and Rupert’s bond grew over the years, and their early, raw interactions have only added to the charm of the beloved franchise.

Today, looking back on those days, Emma’s “mouthing mistake” is a charming piece of Harry Potter history, one that proves just how dedicated she was from the very start. It’s a sweet reminder of the early days when she, Dan, and Rupert were just kids taking on the magical world that would change their lives forever.

