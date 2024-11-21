Hold up—Emma Watson’s hitting pause on Hollywood. Yep, you heard that right. The Harry Potter icon just announced she’s taking a year off acting to focus on something way bigger than movie roles—feminism. In a chat with author and activist Bell Hooks for Paper magazine, Emma dropped the bombshell that she’s stepping back from the spotlight to level up her knowledge and push her activism to new heights.

“I’m taking a year away from acting to focus on two things, really,” the Harry Potter actress said. “My personal development is one… my task is to read a book a week, and also to read [another] book a month as part of my book club. I’m doing a huge amount of reading and studying just on my own.” Talk about leveling up your brain game!

But that’s not all. Emma’s not about just hitting the books; she’s been all in on real-world learning, too. She almost considered doing a year of gender studies at uni but then realized she was already picking up more knowledge just by being in the world. “I was learning so much by being on the ground and just speaking with people and doing my reading,” she said. Sounds like the perfect way to make an impact, right?

Emma’s also doubling down on her HeForShe initiative, the campaign she started as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Over the years, she’s been planning arts events university tours, and launching a brand-new website to keep the momentum going. Her feminist book group, Our Shared Shelf, is alive and kicking on Twitter. Emma’s all about connecting and growing with others who are just as passionate about making change.

And let’s be honest—Emma’s not just about the hustle. She’s also all about that self-empowerment vibe. “What is liberating and empowering me through being involved in feminism is that… so much of the self-critiquing is gone,” she said. Sounds like a significant win for her personal growth.

Before she steps away for the year, though, Emma still has a couple of significant projects. You’ll see her alongside John Boyega in The Circle and as Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast—but after that, it’s time for her to focus on bigger things.

Are you taking a year off? It’s a bold move, but we’re here for it. Emma’s always been about breaking boundaries, and this next chapter looks like it’s all about empowering herself and others. Can’t wait to see what’s next!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Ryan Gosling Made A Coffee Shop Owner’s Dream Come True With A Visit During TIFF!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News