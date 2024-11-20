Guess what? Emma Roberts temporarily blocked her mother on IG—and it was all because Kelly Cunningham accidentally spilled the beans about Roberts’ pregnancy. The actress had plans to keep her pregnancy news under wraps, but her mom’s IG habits got in the way.

Roberts appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and shared the hilarious and slightly cringe-worthy story about her mom’s social media mishap. “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately, my mother has Instagram,” she confessed. “Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination.” As you can imagine, things quickly spiraled after Cunningham started interacting with fans online—and, spoiler alert, Roberts was not amused.

Now, let’s rewind. Cunningham, who didn’t own a computer and was rocking a flip phone until Roberts gifted her an iPhone three years ago, was blissfully unaware of the IG chaos she was about to stir up. “It was the worst thing I ever did,” Roberts laughed, explaining how Cunningham’s social media journey started slow, with a simple Google Alert. But then, boom—Cunningham was on Instagram. And, let’s just say she didn’t exactly ease into it.

The newbie’s early posts included pictures from 2010, and a flurry of questions flooded Roberts’ inbox about whether things she saw online were accurate. “And then she got Instagram,” Roberts recalled. It was a disaster.”

From there, things got…awkward. Cunningham’s growing follower base included a fan pretending to be musician Jackson Browne, and soon enough, she was in full-blown interaction mode, thanking fans for their pregnancy well-wishes. Roberts had no idea this was going down—until she was halfway across the country on a plane, getting flooded with screenshots from her friends. Cue the facepalm.

While Roberts was up in the air, Cunningham, with no clue about the online uproar, responded with a very enthusiastic “YES!!” to a fan’s pregnancy question. And just like that, the cat was out of the bag.

When Roberts finally landed, she got ahold of her mom. Cue awkward conversation. “I blocked her at one point,” Roberts admitted, laughing through the frustration. She called it her “only weapon” in this “Instagram war.” Yep, blocking her mom was the only move at that point. And though it wasn’t the pregnancy reveal Roberts had envisioned, she noted it would make for a great story when she tells her baby.

In the end, Roberts officially confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram on August 30, posting a sweet shot of herself with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, cradling her baby bump. The caption? “Me…and my two favorite guys.” Roberts and Hedlund, who started dating in 2019 after her breakup with fiancé Evan Peters, have set the stage for their next chapter as a family—but first—Instagram drama.

Roberts might have had to deal with an unplanned reveal, but now she can laugh. After all, every family has its moments, and sometimes those moments go viral.

