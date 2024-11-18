When Emma Roberts opened up about her battle with endometriosis, it caught people off guard. The Nancy Drew star had been dealing with brutal cramps for years—so bad she’d miss school and later cancel meetings. “I always had debilitating cramps and periods,” the actress shared with Cosmopolitan. But it wasn’t until her late 20s that she found a doctor who took her seriously and sent her to a specialist. The verdict? Endometriosis. And the consequences? Big ones. By that point, it had already started messing with her fertility.

Emma was given some tough news: “You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.” The thought of it terrified her. “Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids… I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process,” she confessed. The emotional weight was intense. She felt stunned and oddly guilty about the situation. “It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.”

But here’s where the plot twist happened. Once Emma Roberts let go of the pressure of planning for a baby, she became pregnant. The moment she stopped obsessing over it, life just happened. “But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up,” she admitted. “Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram.” Keeping it under wraps, she shared the news only with her family and partner, Garrett Hedlund. “This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”

Emma’s journey wasn’t just about fertility—it was about feeling less alone. By opening up, she found comfort in knowing other women faced similar struggles. “I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all,” she shared. Her experience made her more vocal about these issues, from endometriosis to infertility and even miscarriage. And in the end, as life unfolded unexpectedly, Emma embraced the uncertainty with a new perspective.

After a year of dating Garrett, the couple announced their pregnancy in August, though Emma has kept details like her due date quiet. Rumor has it, though, that she’s expecting this winter. If there’s one thing Emma’s learned from all this, it’s that sometimes, life doesn’t follow the plan, and that’s okay.

