In the mid-90s, Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet was about to flip Shakespeare’s classic love story with a modern twist. But before Claire Danes became the iconic Juliet, 13-year-old Natalie Portman was up for the role. The same Natalie who’d later crush it in Black Swan and Star Wars. So, what happened? Simple: the age gap between her and Leonardo DiCaprio, aka Romeo, just didn’t vibe.

At the time, Portman was 13, fresh off Léon: The Professional and Heat. Perfect for Juliet, right? She was practically the same age as the character in Shakespeare’s play. But then DiCaprio, cast as Romeo at 21, suddenly things got… weird. Portman herself later admitted, “It was a complicated situation,” and honestly, who could blame her? The idea of a 21-year-old DiCaprio getting all dramatic with a 13-year-old Juliet would never vibe well on screen.

In a candid reflection, Natalie Portman added that it “wasn’t appropriate in the eyes of the film company or the director, Baz.” So, with a mutual understanding, Portman bowed out, and the search for a new Juliet began. Enter Claire Danes.

At 17, Danes was closer in age to DiCaprio, and she’d already made waves in My So-Called Life. The filmmakers felt she was the perfect fit. The age gap was less cringe-worthy, and the chemistry between her and Leo worked like a charm. The movie became a major success, grossing $147 million and making Danes’ Juliet just as iconic as DiCaprio’s Romeo.

Looking back, it was a smart move. While the casting change wasn’t ideal, it kept the focus on the story, not the age difference. The movie was a hit, and Danes’ performance earned praise, helping Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet find a spot in the hearts of fans everywhere.

As for Natalie Portman? She didn’t let the Romeo + Juliet situation slow her down. Instead, she took that setback, flipped it, and shot straight to the top of Hollywood. From Star Wars to Black Swan, she proved that a little detour doesn’t stop a rising star. Today, she’s got an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and a lot of industry respect.

