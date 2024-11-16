You won’t believe this. Natalie Portman dropped a bombshell about a wild experience from her early Hollywood days. The Black Swan star revealed that a producer lured her into a private jet alone. What was supposed to be a routine flight turned into a creepy, manipulative encounter that Portman is finally opening up about.

In an interview with the Mirror, Portman spilled the details: “I was like, yeah, why wouldn’t I accept a flight on a private plane with a big group of people? And I showed up, and it was just the two of us, and then one bed was made on the plane.” Yup, just the two of them. One bed. That’s some red-flag severe material.

At the time, Portman didn’t even realize how messed up the situation was. She’d “normalized” that kind of behavior—something many young stars, like herself, had to do to survive in Hollywood. “I think my first reaction when I heard everybody coming out was, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky that I haven’t had this,’” she admitted. But after the #MeToo movement hit and the Harvey Weinstein scandal exploded, Portman’s whole perspective flipped. “OK, I have never been assaulted. But I’ve had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I’ve ever worked on in some way,” she said. Oof.

This ordeal goes back to when she was just a 13-year-old, starring in Leon: The Professional. Portman says people were commenting on her body even back then, turning her into a target before she even knew what was happening. “I normalized harassment and discrimination,” she shared. “I didn’t realize it was happening.” That’s heavy, especially for someone who was a kid navigating the mess that is Hollywood.

It wasn’t until the Harvey Weinstein scandal blew up that Portman saw just how messed up things had been. “I was scared,” she admitted, reflecting on how manipulative that private jet situation was. And trust me, she wasn’t the only one. Weinstein’s name is linked to over 50 sexual abuse allegations, and big names like Kevin Spacey aren’t exactly off the hook either. Meanwhile, stars like Sylvester Stallone and Ed Westwick denied the claims against them, while Dustin Hoffman said, “It’s not reflective of who I am.” But let’s be honest—this isn’t just about one guy. It’s a whole system that’s been broken for way too long.

Portman is convinced the Weinstein fallout is going to change Hollywood for good. “There are so many things we take for granted as part of our world,” she said. “A lot of things we just put up with, maybe because we were numb to it.” Sounds like she’s talking about all of Hollywood in the ‘90s and early 2000s. And she’s spot on—if women spent all their time calling out the mess behind the scenes, that’s all they’d be doing.

The Black Swan star is just one of many finally speaking out. Her story is a wake-up call about how much the industry took advantage of young talent. But now, she’s flipping the script, speaking her truth, and helping rewrite the narrative for women in Hollywood. The Weinstein scandal and the MeToo movement are shaking things up in a way no one can ignore.

And honestly, Portman’s bravery in telling her story is a game-changer. She’s helping rewrite the script for what Hollywood should look like in the future, where harassment is no longer part of the deal. We’re here for it—and for the women finally stepping up and demanding a new era in the industry.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Everything You Need To Know About The Highly Awaited Fight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News