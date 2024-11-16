So here’s the scoop: Brad Pitt apologized to Jennifer Aniston. Yep, you read that right. After all the drama with Brangelina, Brad realized it was time to make amends with Jen. Brad admitted he was a total absentee husband—stone-cold and checked out. He also owned up to the big one: ditching her for Angelina Jolie. Talk about some serious self-reflection.

This all went down years after Brad and Jen’s split. They were the couple back in the day—until Brad hooked up with Angie while still married to Jen. Fast forward to 2017, and Brad knew he had to face his past. So, he sat down with Jen and gave her the apology she deserved. It was raw. It was emotional. And it was a lot for Jen to process, no doubt.

Fast forward to 2017, and Brad has some reflection to do. After his Brangelina divorce, the guy knew he needed to make things right with Jen. So, what did he do? He finally apologized. Mirror.co.uk dropped the bomb that Brad and Jen had “the most intimate conversation they’ve ever had.” Brad was sorry for everything he messed up during their marriage, and Jen wasn’t holding back the tears. All those years of hurt? Yeah, they came rushing back.

Of course, we can’t forget how things went down. After five years of marriage, Brad and Jen’s split was officially confirmed when Brad hooked up with Angie.

The timeline? Brad and Angie’s thing started while he was still married to Jen, and in 2006, Angie was pregnant with Brad’s kid. After that, Brangelina took over Hollywood, and they had their epic breakup in 2016. Meanwhile, Jen was moving on with Vince Vaughn and John Mayer, eventually tying the knot with Justin Theroux in 2015. But, all that time later, it seems there were still some unresolved issues between Brad and Jen.

So yeah, Brad’s apology to Jen might not fix everything, but it’s clear these two have moved on. Brad owning up to his past mess-ups and Jen getting some closure might’ve been just what they both needed.

