The wait is almost over! Boxing fans gear up as the highly-awaited showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will finally happen this Friday. The showdown like no other, the 58-year-old former heavyweight legend will don his gloves again against the 27-year-old social media star-turned-fighter.

While it’s been nearly 20 years since Tyson’s last professional fight, seeing him square off a challenger three decades younger has stirred up plenty of excitement. From unexpected delays to heated debates, this fight has been anything but straightforward. So, if you’re up for a clash between old-school grit and new-school ambition, mark your calendar, as you wouldn’t want to miss this one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the epic showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

When Is The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight?

The fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul is set for Friday, November 15, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The main card kicks off at 8 pm ET, and the Tyson vs Paul showdown will take place later in the evening, depending on the undercard fights.

How To Watch Mike Tyson vs Paul Fight?

To watch the fight, tune in to Netflix, which is streaming exclusively for all members, with no additional fees required. You can sign up now if you don’t have a Netflix subscription yet!

Tyson vs Paul Full Fight Card

Heavyweight: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Super Lightweight: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano for IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO women’s titles

Welterweight: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Abel Ramos for WBC title

Super Middleweight: Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Super Middleweight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool for vacant women’s WBO title

Super Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules

The Paul vs. Tyson fight will feature eight two-minute rounds, different from the usual 10-12 rounds that last three minutes each. This change is to keep things safer for both fighters. They’ll also be wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce ones, again to reduce the risk of injury.

Tyson vs. Paul Purse

According to Sporting News, the fight purse for Paul vs. Tyson is about $80 million. During a pre-fight conference, Paul said, “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend.” Meanwhile, Tyson is expected to earn around $20 million for the fight.

