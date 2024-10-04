Despite Pitt’s Hollywood success as an A-list actor, his personal life, particularly his relationships, has often overshadowed his career.

From his high-profile relationships, including marriages to Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie, he has been scrutinized by the public eye. One infamous incident from his early career involved him allegedly being caught with Mike Tyson’s ex-wife, Robin Givens, which added to his reputation.

Tyson and his ex-wife Givens married in February 1988 but divorced just a year later. While their relationship was labeled as messy, given both parties accused each other and cited “fears for her safety” as her reason for divorcing the boxing legend, the actress didn’t take time to move on. Years later, Tyson revealed in his memoir, Undisputed Truth, that Givens was having an affair with Pitt when they were married. However, the actress denied the claims.

The boxer shared that he pulled into Givens’s driveway and saw her in a car with Pitt. Not only this, he claimed that he caught both of them in bed together. He further alleged that Pitt pleaded with him not to hurt him, adding, “Dude, don’t hit me, don’t hit me.” Tyson wrote, “You had to see the look on his face. He looked like he was ready to receive his last rites. He also looked stoned out of his gourd.”

Later, during an In Depth With Graham Bensinger appearance, Tyson told the host that he was “mad as hell” when he caught Pitt and Givens in bed. He shared, “I was going to…you should have seen his face when he saw me. I was due a divorce but every day I would go to her house to have sex with her. This particular day, someone beat me to the punch. I guess Brad Pitt got there earlier than I did.”

Reflecting on Tyson’s claims, Givens told Andy Cohen in a throwback appearance on Watch What Happens Live, “I didn’t read his book. Pulling up in the driveway? That part’s true. I thought he said he caught us in bed. I didn’t read the book, but I was told he said he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”

She further clarified that she and Pitt were in the car as they were “returning from screening or something.” The part where Tyson shared that Pitt pleaded with him not to hit him, Givens explained with a laugh that it didn’t sound like Brad as the actor has swag, adding, “No, never.”

Although Pitt and Givens dated for a while, the actress denied that she never cheated on Tyson.

