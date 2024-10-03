Set against the backdrop of the infamous ship’s sinking, Titanic became a cultural phenomenon and was one of the highest-grossing movies of its time.

The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles, whose on-screen chemistry became one of the most memorable aspects of the film’s legacy. While DiCaprio and Winslet were the movie’s real highlights, it could have been Johnny Depp instead of the renowned actor.

As history reveals, Cameron made brilliant decisions for Titanic, particularly when it came to casting the lead role of Jack Dawson. Despite the success, DiCaprio initially wasn’t eager to take the part, and casting director Mali Finn suggested him for the role, but Cameron once shared that the actor was not interested in playing the character. In a throwback interview at the Golden Globes 2023, the Avatar director shared, “He didn’t want to do a leading man. I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn’t want to do it. He thought it was boring.”

Fortunately, the Wolf of the Wall Street actor “accepted the part” as Cameron admitted that he had to convince DiCaprio that the project was actually a “difficult challenge.” He continued, “It didn’t surprise me, first of all, that he’s made a lot of authentic choices going forward. And secondly, I never doubted his talent.”

Since DiCaprio was not interested in Titanic, other talented stars, including Johnny Depp and Matthew McConaughey, were in line to take the role. However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star rejected the role due to a 180-page script.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cameron also reflected on how everything was perfect with Titanic but the only danger was if DiCaprio and Winslet weren’t in the movie. He recalled that casting DiCaprio and Winslet wasn’t easy as the studio wasn’t keen on the actor but he had to fight for him. On the other hand, Winslet liked DiCaprio but then the actor didn’t want to do the movie. The director further explained that he convinced DiCaprio to take the role and admitted that the Titanic wouldn’t be the same if any part of this process had fallen apart. Cameron added, “I can’t imagine that film without him and without her.”

