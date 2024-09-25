Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s Titanic became a cultural phenomenon that garnered stardom for both actors.

Directed by James Cameron, the epic romance set against the backdrop of the tragic shipwreck captured audiences worldwide and earned 11 Academy Awards. While DiCaprio and Winslet’s on-screen chemistry as Jack and Rose was unforgettable, the film’s massive success catapulted both actors into stardom. Their performances gained critical acclaim and secured their places as two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors. However, it wouldn’t have happened if Winslet had decided to quit the shooting of Titanic.

In one of the scenes in Titanic, Winslet nearly gets killed, which develops negativity toward the film and makes her quit the shoots. It’s been years since we watched Rose and Jack fall in love aboard the majestic Titanic, a story that became one of cinematic history’s most iconic love tales. The monumental masterpiece fostered a close friendship between its stellar leads, DiCaprio and Winslet.

While filming, the cast and crew faced certain mishaps which were initially overlooked but not by Winslet. In a throwback interview with the LA Times, the actress nearly drowned, suffered extreme chill, and contracted influenza from being immersed in cold water during the shooting. However, nothing terrified her more than her near-death experience, which mirrored the real-life incident but unfolded in a less-than-ideal manner.

The reports revealed that Winslet almost quit the movie after the incident. She refused to wear a wetsuit on set, which caused her to develop life-threatening pneumonia from the cold. Moreover, the incident made her quit the movie during production, but Cameron convinced her to stay.

Despite all the struggles and hardships during filming Titanic, the movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Winslet and DiCaprio’s performances stole the show.

Titanic is available to stream on Disney+.

