Sean Diddy Combs has been in the news for several months now owing to the sexual assault allegations. The music mogul was arrested earlier this month and is waiting for the court trial. Several A-list celebrities have been involved with Diddy in recent months, including Jay Z, Prince Harry and Justin Bieber. Now, Oscar-winning Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s name has come up as a picture of the actor with Combs at one of his parties resurfaced online. Scroll below for the fresh new allegations besides this internet-burning picture.

For the unversed, in November last year, his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura accused him of sexual abuse and filed a lawsuit. A can of worms opened from there, and it’s all over now. In February this year, music producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against P Diddy, alleging him of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and grooming. His former bodyguard has now made some severe revelations about the music mogul.

Sean Diddy Combs was arrested by the police on September 16, as per the Hindustan Times’ report. He faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty to the accusations. The music artist has been denied bail twice.

Why is Leonardo DiCaprio’s name coming up in the scandal?

Sean Diddy Combs used to hold ‘white parties’ at his residence, which were popular for the star-studded guest list and all-white dress code. Now, pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio attending those parties have resurfaced on social media platform X. As a source close to the Titanic star told the Daily Mail, “Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s—but literally everyone did.”

The source further clarified, “They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying. He has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous.” In 2017 Sean Diddy Combs named Leo his number one guest for one of his upcoming white parties. The source clarified that the Titanic star was at the beginning of his career then and has now moved on from partying. He is focused on his professional life and relationship, does not think about Diddy’s federal case, and has nothing to do with it. HistoricVids posted several pictures from his white parties. Check them out here.

Photos from Diddy’s all white party have started going viral following his arrest last week. Some celebrities in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and more🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXJMFylaYB — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 23, 2024

What did his ex-bodyguard say about the charges?

Some heinous accusations have been made against Diddy, such as when he used to hold ‘freak off’ sessions. But what happened in these sessions? As per reports, the prosecutors have claimed that the music mogul would sedate women and force them into long-duration sex acts with male prostitutes. Now Sean’s former bodyguard claimed that Diddy kept records of politicians participating in his freak-off sessions. While appearing on The Art of Dialogue podcast, he claimed that his prosecution would disclose eminent personalities.

He said, “This is all bigger than Diddy.” He also pointed out that Diddy was himself a victim of other influential music personalities in the industry. His ex-bodyguard explained Diddy wasn’t born a monster but became one because of what happened to him. He said, “To keep it frank, he was doing to other people what was done to him… that’s a learned behavior.”

Which other celebs’ names have come up in the Sean Diddy Combs scandal?

Beyonce’s husband Jay Z was accused of being part of a lite gay pedophile club, as claimed by a user on social media.

Rumors are circulating that Jay-Z is part of the gay pedophile elite pic.twitter.com/zlgI9DslYZ — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 26, 2024

In 2004, Usher told Rolling Stone, “You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an o*gy…” Again, in 2016, on the Howard Stern Show, the singer said, “There were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”

In addition, Justin Bieber’s old videos with Sean Diddy Combs resurfaced online, which were deemed creepy to the netizens.

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore.. it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning… pic.twitter.com/dyxXFUzpaj — ZDragon (@IBZDRAGON) March 26, 2024

