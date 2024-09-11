Whenever we hear the tell-tale melody of the piano and flute along with Celine Dion’s voice, we know it’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’. The song immediately brings nostalgia and sorrow as we remember the movie Titanic and the real incident which inspired the movie. It has been 27 years since this song was released! Some of us are the exact same age as this song!

But did you know that the Grammy-winning singer almost rejected this song?

Why did Celine Dion almost reject the song?

In an old interview with Andy Cohen, Celine Dion revealed her reason for rejecting this melodious song. Surprisingly, it did not appeal to her at that time. Can you believe it?

The singer said, “It didn’t appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day. I don’t know, very tired.” Thankfully her late husband Rene Angelil at that time implored her to sing the demo and at least try it out. You will be shocked to know that this demo was used in Titanic!

Celine Dion is such an amazing singer that she only sang the demo, to which the orchestra was added later. She apparently never re-recorded it! So whenever you hear the song in the movie, it’s actually the demo recording even though, after the movie and song was a hit, she sang it live infinite times.

How did the song create a legacy?

My Heart Will Go On won a Grammy in 1999 and became one of the most successful songs sung by the musician. On top of that, the song received the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards.

This iconic song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on February 28, 1998, catapulting the Titanic soundtrack to a 16-week run at No. 1 and selling more than 15 million copies all around the world.

The funny thing is, Dion was not the only sceptic person who doubted the song. Even director James Cameron was not sure about having a pop song in the movie. “So I start to sing the song, he tells me about the story of the movie a little bit. I’m already in tears,” said Dion in a Vogue interview.

Thankfully they both took a chance and today we have one of the most mesmerising songs that is still making history.

