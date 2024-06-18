Celine Dion got teary-eyed as she received a standing ovation at the premiere of her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in New York City on June 17. The legendary singer, who has been battling stiff-person syndrome (SPS) since 2022, shares her struggles with the disorder in the documentary directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky.

As the 56-year-old singer appeared on stage to discuss the project, she received thunderous applause from the audience. SPS is a rare neurological condition that causes stiffness in muscles, making walking and speaking difficult.

As soon as the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer went on stage to address the audience at the NYC premiere of I Am: Celine Dion, she received a standing ovation from everyone. Emotionally elated by the love, Celine thanked her fans, family, and neurologist for their support during her tough time.

She credited Dr Amanda Piquet, her neurologist, for ‘replacing her fear with hope’ before expressing her gratitude to filmmaker Irene Taylor Brodsky. The singer thanked her children, saying, “Of course, I wouldn’t be here without my wonderful children’s daily love and support.”

“Thank you, René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much. And thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment,” she said, adding, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my friends in my life.”

Celine ended her speech by saying she hopes to see everyone soon. “Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again soon, ” the singer concluded.

Celine Dion Announced She was Suffering from SPS in 2022

The singer first revealed that she was battling stiff-person syndrome with an emotional video in December 2022. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now,” she said. After keeping away from the public eye for a while, Celine appeared at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February and was also welcomed with a standing ovation there.

I Am: Celine Dion is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 25.

