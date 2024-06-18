Not even halfway through 2024, moviemakers are lining up anticipated releases for 2025. From Captain America to Fantastic Four, moviegoers have an incredible lineup of films for the following year.
The following two years will witness the release of multiple big-budget live-action flicks, with MCU’s Captain America and DCU’s Superman gearing up for a 2025 theatrical debut. Here’s a compiled list of the biggest movie releases for the next two years.
This year has witnessed the release of the biggest blockbuster hits since Barbie. Dune 2, Godzilla X Kong, The New Empire, Bad Boys 4, and Inside Out 2 have drawn audiences to theaters even in the post-pandemic streaming era, ensuring the cinema business is alive and kicking at the box office.
Cinephiles can still look forward to upcoming 2024 blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Gladiator 2.
The lineup for 2025 looks just as impressive and promises to pack the crowd. Here’s the list of confirmed release dates for 2025.
Biggest Movie Releases in January 2025
- Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey – January 17, 2025
- Wolfman – January 17, 2025
- Paddington in Peru – January 17, 2025
- DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man – January 31, 2025
February 2025
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) – February 14, 2025
- Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025
- The Smurfs Movie – February 14, 2025
March 2025
- Snow White (Live-Action) – March 21, 2025
April 2025
- Minecraft – April 4, 2025
- Michael (Michael Jackson Biopic) – April 18, 2025
- The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection – Chapter I – April 18, 2025
May 2025
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025
- Mission: Impossible 8 – May 23, 2025
- Karate Kid Film – May 30, 2025
June 2025
- John Wick Presents: Ballerina – June 6, 2025
- Dirty Dancing Sequel – June 6, 2025
- How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action) – June 13, 2025
- 28 Years Later – June 20, 2025
- M3GAN 2.0 – June 27, 2025
- Sony Marvel Film – June 27, 2025
July 2025
- Jurassic World Sequel – July 2, 2025
- James Gunn’s Superman – July 11, 2025
- I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot – July 18, 2025
- The Fantastic Four – July 25, 2025
August 2025
- The Bad Guys 2 – August 1, 2025
- Mercy – August 15, 2025
- Untitled Insidious Film – August 29, 2025
October 2025
- Tron: Ares – October 10, 2025
- The Black Phone 2 – October 17, 2025
- Mortal Kombat 2 – October 24, 2025
November 2025
- Blade – November 7, 2025
- Wicked Part 2 – November 26, 2025
- Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025
December 2025
- Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025
- The Spongebob Movie: Search for SquarePants – December 19, 2025
