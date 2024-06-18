Not even halfway through 2024, moviemakers are lining up anticipated releases for 2025. From Captain America to Fantastic Four, moviegoers have an incredible lineup of films for the following year.

The following two years will witness the release of multiple big-budget live-action flicks, with MCU’s Captain America and DCU’s Superman gearing up for a 2025 theatrical debut. Here’s a compiled list of the biggest movie releases for the next two years.

This year has witnessed the release of the biggest blockbuster hits since Barbie. Dune 2, Godzilla X Kong, The New Empire, Bad Boys 4, and Inside Out 2 have drawn audiences to theaters even in the post-pandemic streaming era, ensuring the cinema business is alive and kicking at the box office.

Cinephiles can still look forward to upcoming 2024 blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, Alien: Romulus, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Gladiator 2.

The lineup for 2025 looks just as impressive and promises to pack the crowd. Here’s the list of confirmed release dates for 2025.

Biggest Movie Releases in January 2025

Guy Ritchie’s In the Grey – January 17, 2025 Wolfman – January 17, 2025 Paddington in Peru – January 17, 2025 DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man – January 31, 2025

February 2025

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) – February 14, 2025 Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025 The Smurfs Movie – February 14, 2025

March 2025

Snow White (Live-Action) – March 21, 2025

April 2025

Minecraft – April 4, 2025 Michael (Michael Jackson Biopic) – April 18, 2025 The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection – Chapter I – April 18, 2025

May 2025

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025 Mission: Impossible 8 – May 23, 2025 Karate Kid Film – May 30, 2025

June 2025

John Wick Presents: Ballerina – June 6, 2025 Dirty Dancing Sequel – June 6, 2025 How to Train Your Dragon (Live-Action) – June 13, 2025 28 Years Later – June 20, 2025 M3GAN 2.0 – June 27, 2025 Sony Marvel Film – June 27, 2025

July 2025

Jurassic World Sequel – July 2, 2025 James Gunn’s Superman – July 11, 2025 I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot – July 18, 2025 The Fantastic Four – July 25, 2025

August 2025

The Bad Guys 2 – August 1, 2025 Mercy – August 15, 2025 Untitled Insidious Film – August 29, 2025

October 2025

Tron: Ares – October 10, 2025 The Black Phone 2 – October 17, 2025 Mortal Kombat 2 – October 24, 2025

November 2025

Blade – November 7, 2025 Wicked Part 2 – November 26, 2025 Zootopia 2 – November 26, 2025

December 2025

Avatar 3 – December 19, 2025 The Spongebob Movie: Search for SquarePants – December 19, 2025

