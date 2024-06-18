Wade Wilson and Peter Parker team up? Sign us up! As the most anticipated film of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring two superhero crime-fighting duos, is set to hit theaters next month, director Shawn Levy revealed his dream team for future films.

The upcoming film with two beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe characters sharing scenes has already created a fan frenzy. Director Shawn Levy’s plans to team up Merc with a Mouth with straight-laced Peter Parker in future films is a sure way to trigger hysteria among hardcore fans.

In a new issue of Total Films, director Shawn Levy revealed that he’d love to see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) team up with Spider-man (Tom Holland) in the upcoming film.

Levy quipped he would love to see Tom Holland run circles around audacious Deadpool, saying, “The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity.” “He added I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else.”

Shawn Levy expressed his excitement at the prospect of directing the duo in a movie and watching their chemistry unfold. “But, boy, I’d sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey. That’s a movie I’d love to make.”

While just throwing in ideas, producer Wendy Jacobson got in on the fun and said she’s eager for Deadpool and She-Hulk villain Titania to face off. Jacobson opined that the banter between Deadpool and Titania will be comedic gold, and she is one of the few characters in the MCU universe who can go toe to toe with the Merc with a mouth.

Jacobson explained, “She’s such a heightened, hilarious character and also an actor who can improv, is razor-sharp and can banter. I can’t imagine being an actor, period, but I can’t imagine having to work opposite someone like Ryan Reynolds, who is just so quick and so smart and so funny all the time – but that woman could handle it.”

Meanwhile, the latest instalment in the Deadpool franchise will see the wisecracking red-leathered superhero align himself with the grouchy mutant Wolverine to save the Sacred Timeline by the TVA.

