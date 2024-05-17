Marvel Studios is playing safe with content after facing a downfall after Avengers: Endgame, which is noticeable. This year, there will be only one MCU release, and that is Deadpool & Wolverine, and it has kept us all on the edge. Now, a recent report has revealed the movie’s alleged runtime, and it has already broken the previous two movies’ runtimes. Keep scrolling for more.

Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth, but the biggest attraction is Hugh Jackman’s return as Logan. Also, it is the first time fans are witnessing Hugh donning the comic-accurate yellow and blue costume of Wolverine. Industry analysts are hopeful that it will bring back Marvel’s glory at the box office and hit the billion-dollar mark after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.92 billion collection.

As per AMC Theatres via Sacnilk, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, will have a runtime of 2 hours and 7 minutes, which is the highest in the Ryan-led franchise. It is also the first R-rated film in the MCU. The first movie released in 2016 had a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes, or 108 minutes.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2, released in 2018, was slightly longer than the first installment. The second movie was 1 hour and 59 minutes, or 119 minutes. Deadpool & Wolverine is eight minutes longer than the previous movie. This is expected to favor the MCU movie as it is in the Multiverse saga and will have multiple characters. The media outlet’s report stated that this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led movie is the seventh longest-running film.

Deadpool and Wolverine will have TVA and the void in the movie, and fans saw them in the film’s trailer, too. Several X-Men characters will also appear in the film, and a few already appeared in the teaser and trailer. The runtime seems feasible since there would be time traveling and a lot going on. However, the netizens have a different opinion.

Here’s what netizens think about the alleged runtime –

One of the users wrote, “That’s a little disappointing.”

Another said, “To be honest, wish it was longer.”

One fan stated, “A little short to be honest.”

Another chimed in, “Not enough!!”

Followed by one user’s “Too short.”

And, “Not long enough.”

A recent report, on Twitter by X-Men Updates claimed that the film’s tickets would allegedly go on sale from Monday May 20.

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman and will be released in theatres on July 26.

