The fans are still in the hangover of the first official trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine. The Marvel fans would know the excitement that follows the trailer – the decoding and looking for all the Easter Eggs. It has always been a rushing emotion for comic book movie enthusiasts. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film’s trailer is no exception. Certain things have caught our attention, and we are here with a concise article on that, from all the X-Men movie characters to MCU references in the recently released trailer; here’s all we found out.

The first teaser focused on Ryan’s Wade Wilson, whereas this one is more about Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and his dynamics with the Merc with a Mouth. We also got the movie’s first look at Cassandra Nova, played by the gorgeous Emma Corrin.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer was dropped on Monday, and it reportedly reached 2 million views in an hour on the YouTube channel of lead actor Ryan Reynolds. The views and like counts are increasing exponentially as people are repeatedly watching the trailer to decode the hidden characters in it.

Here are some of the X-Men movie characters who have been spotted in Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer:

Toad from X-Men

Ray Park has returned as Toad in the upcoming MCU flick. He was one of Magneto’s henchmen in the first X-Men movie.

Lady Deathstrike from X-Men: United

Lady Deathstrike appeared in the second X-Men movie as an experiment by William Stryker in his Weapon X project. She gave tough competition to Wolverine as her healing factor was like Logan’s, and she also had Adamantium claw-type nails. Actress Kelly Hu appeared in the role and has hopefully reprised her role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The face is hard to make out in the trailer.

Kelly Hu returns as Lady Deathstrike in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. pic.twitter.com/vn5G0LlHuK — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 22, 2024

Azazel from X-Men: First Class

The mutant Azazel was one of Sebastian Shaw’s minions and was played by Jason Flemyng. He has also been spotted in the trailer.

Jason Flemyng returns as Azazel in 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. pic.twitter.com/UqBhLrSwEL — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 22, 2024

Charles’s Xavier Reference

In the scene where Cassandra Nova is seen coming out of her den, she could be allegedly seen standing up from a wheelchair, a trait of Charles Xavier. In the comic book, she is Charkes’ twin sister, and we have already seen Sir Patrick Stewart‘s Xavier in Doctor Strange 2. Marvel is wisely incorporating Fox’s X-Men characters into the MCU slowly and gradually.

Cassandra Nova rolling up in Charles Xavier's chair? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CmJxqqDLvt — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 22, 2024

Besides them, in the first teaser, we saw Aaron Stanford’s return as Pyro, and according to rumors, Sabertooth will also appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Now, as for MCU references which were clearly in front of the viewers in the trailer are:

Ant-Man References-

In the opening bar sequence of the trailer, Deadpool addresses Wolverine as Peanut, a name by Scott Lang for his daughter Cassie. Secondly, a giant helmet and the entire suit could be seen as Cassandra Nova’s base camp, where you can spot the X-Men characters.

Ant-Man’s entire dead body makes up their base, not just his skull 😂 #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/bljFMRNZNn — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) April 22, 2024

Doctor Strange Reference-

Not particularly Doctor Strange, but the inter-dimensional portal created by the Masters of the Mystic Arts using Sling Rings appeared in the trailer where Deadpool & Wolverine jump into it. It could have been made by either Doctor Strange, meaning Benedict Cumberbatch might have a cameo, or it could be Benedict Wong’s character Wong, who will create the portal. The fans would have to wait a little longer to find out.

Deadpool and Wolverine hopping through a magic portal in the new #DeadpoolAndWolverine trailer! Who do you think opened it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RVEl9MSpSv — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 22, 2024

Check out the official trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine here:

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

