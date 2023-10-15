Benedict Cumberbatch has been a great artist and one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, but after featuring in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange, he was put on the map worldwide. He is loved as Doctor Strange and has a separate fanbase. But do you know he is also the highest-paid MCU debut actor and even beat Chris Evans‘ ‘Captain America’ and Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor’ to it? Yes, that’s right.

Benedict debuted as Doctor Stephen Strange, aka Doctor Strange, back in 2016. After that, he was featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Benedict Cumberbatch’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million. However, scroll ahead to read how much he earned on debuting under the MCU umbrella.

For the unversed, Benedict Cumberbatch earned $5.5 million for Doctor Strange and $7.5 million for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Apparently, his salary was recorded as the highest of the other actors who debuted as Marvel superheroes, including Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. According to Business Insider, Evans got a paycheck of $1 million for portraying Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth, who debuted as Thor in 2011, earned a mere $150,000. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Downey Jr, who started the line of superheroes under the Marvel belt as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, had made $500,000, while late actor Chadwick Boseman had reportedly earned $2 million for his role T’Challa in Black Panther. Brie Larson, who can be seen donning Captain Marvel’s character, earned $5 million for her debut.

As per a Daily Mail report, Tom Holland made $500,000 for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he was seen playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, while Chris Pratt received less than seven figures for playing Star Lord’s character in Guardians of the Galaxy as reported by Forbes.

Well, this proves Benedict Cumberbatch has really beaten all of the lead superheroes under the Marvel belt as a debut actor. Did you know about this? Let us know.

