There has been a lot of talk around the Peaky Blinders movie that will reportedly be directed by Anthony Byrne. While the leading actor, Cillian Murphy, who played Thomas Shelby in the series, has recently said that he’s not too sure about the film, fans can still keep dreaming. They are probably dreaming about one more thing as well – if Tom Holland would also be a part of the neo-noir drama. Surprised? Well, scroll on to learn more.

Tom Holland rose to fame by playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But before that, he apparently tried to become a part of the Shelby clan.

During an interview with LadBible, Tom Holland once shared that he had lost a role in Cillian Murphy starrer BBC show. He said, “I actually auditioned for Peaky Blinders, and I did not get the part.” While the actor did not reveal which part he tried for, the show’s creator Steven Knight gave his input. While attending the series’ season 6 premiere, he said, “It must have been quite a big role he was auditioning for.”

Steven Knight further added, “If he wants to come back for the film, we’ll have him. Time to don your cap and practise your Brummie accent Tom!” Harry Kirton, who plays the role of Finn Shelby on the show, told Digital Spy that the Uncharted actor would be suitable to play Michael Gray. “Him being, obviously, a hugely successful actor and a solid actor at that, he must have gone up for a main role. I don’t know how long ago he went to audition. It could have been a recent thing, so he could have come on as a villain or something,” he added.

Well, the makers of the show want to end the series with a movie, and it would be fun to see if Tom Holland, who recently wanted to take a break from acting after The Crowded Room, would be in it.

