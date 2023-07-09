Tom Holland is exploring different genres with his craft and is indeed nailing it. After saving the world from various villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor recently played the role of a criminal with dissociative identity disorder in the crime thriller series, The Crowded Room. As he thanked his fans with a behind-the-scenes picture from the show, netizens could not stop calling it his reaction to the latest s*nsual trailer of Zendaya’s Challengers.

Tom and Zendaya first met on the sets of their 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the English actor played the role of Peter Parker, the first one in the MCU, the Euphoria star portrayed his love interest MJ. While they id their relationship for a while, they are now vocal about being in love.

Despite being hardly active on Instagram, the Uncharted actor enjoys a massive following of over 66.8 million. To thank his fans for showering immense love, Tom Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the filming of his series. His messy hair and bizarre look caught fans’ attentions who had hilarious things to say about it. For those who are worried about the actor, it was just makeup. Sharing the photo, Holland wrote, “Feeling blessed for all THE CROWDED ROOM love Thank you to all my amazing fans and to everyone watching the show. Episodes 8,9 and 10 really take the show to new heights. I can’t wait to hear what you all think, and thank you again.” He received a red heart emoji from his girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Reacting to the picture and the look on the Cherry actor’s face, an Instagram user wrote, “bro is traumatised after that Zendaya trailer,” while another quipped, “what 5 minutes of watching zendaya’s trailer does to a man.”

A third user wrote, “Tom Holland not going to Home.”

Many also lauded the actor for his impeccable role in the series. On the other hand, some slammed trolls mentioning all Zendaya is doing in her upcoming film is act.

While Zendaya currently has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Euphoria Season 3 and Dune Part 2, her most talked about film is Challengers. The makers of the movie dropped the trailer over two weeks ago in which the 26-year-old could be seen in a s*nsual love triangle with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. One of the scenes from the trailer gathered the most attention as the two men s*duced Zendaya and shared steamy kisses. Watch the trailer here:

