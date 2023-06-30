Euphoria starring Zendaya in the lead is one of the biggest shows out there, scooping multiple awards in their kitty. While we recently reported that the show might take a longer time to release, new rumours have been doing the rounds on the Internet that the third season of the show might get cancelled. Euphoria, for HBO, was created by Sam Levinson, the same person who is behind their new controversial show The Idol. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Zendaya might have got fame via her earlier Disney roles, but the skilled actress tasted real success with Euphoria. The show also stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi, among a few others. In two seasons, Euphoria won multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe Awards, making it one of the most successful shows in the web space.

Speaking of the rumours of Euphoria 3 getting cancelled, a Reddit post shared a screenshot of a mail from the username Deuxmoi. The screenshot with the subject “Deep Water” alleged that the third season of Euphoria might not see the light of the day as HBO now wants to cut off ties with Sam Levinson after suffering a major setback from The Idol. Their new show starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd has been under constant scrutiny for explicit n*dity. The Reddit post on the same lines shared, “ In your podcast, you mentioned a rumour about euphoria being cancelled – that is 100% true. Also, Sam Levinson and one of his producing partners are in very deep trouble at HBO/Warner Bros for breaking multiple protocal’s while working on both euphoria and the idol.” The post further stated, “HBO heads have knows about this for a while and did not care because his show made a lot of money, but now they are just using it as an excuse to cut ties with him.”

Take a look:

Social media users did not waste any time in reacting to the rumours as one person commented, “This just seems like a good guess with the writers strike and The Idol situation. The cast will be like 40 by the time they film and some of them have big projects coming up.”

Another wrote, “And seems like a few of the stars have outgrown the show,” as one chimed in, “Zendaya keeps getting bigger roles and I’m pretty sure she has the eyes on an Oscar now. She’s way too A-list for Euphoria now.”

The next one shared, “Bullsh*t. HBO would never drop Euphoria as a brand for Sam Levinson. They’d just replace him and keep the show going.” However, another claimed, “They can’t get rid of him as far as I remember. The same thing happened with Game of Thrones, they had to end it bcz the creators were done, even tho the show clearly wasn’t.”

An individual stated, “This is the best thing that could happen to Euphoria. At the very least, they need to dump Levinson” and, one concluded, “As much as I dislike Sam Levinson, I love the cast of Euphoria. I’d be sad if if doesn’t come back.”

