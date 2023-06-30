Scarlett Johansson is an actress who needs no introduction. From playing sultry characters to bold ones like Black Widow under MCU’s umbrella, she has done it all and with the utmost finesse. However, the diva has often been targeted while getting hypers*xualised in movies. Still, the way she carries herself and puts herself in front of her audience is quite brave and commendable.

But a few years back, her fans were utterly shocked to know that she got caught up in a controversy after her s*xy pictures made it to the market and were used to sell explicit content. Do you remember the incident? Scroll below to read further.

In 2012, TMZ had reported that a Mexican store named VIP at Calexico in CA that sells s*x-related items was using sultry images of Scarlett Johansson on their visiting cards without informing her. The card featured Scarlett Johansson in an unbuttoned shirt while giving a peek at her bra and leaning over a wall while posing for the camera, giving a sultry look with messed up hair.

The visiting card also showed that the store sells p*rn DVDs and CDs, d*ldos, lotions, lubricants, and lingerie, amongst others. When TMZ tried to contact the store and ask why Scarlett’s pictures were used on their visiting cards, the unnamed Store Manager responded, “What does it have to do with the business card? I don’t know who Scarlett Johansson is.”

Pointing fingers at the card makers, the unnamed man further continued, “The owner ordered cards from a company and said we need something with a girl on the card and the company did it.”

Well, did you know about this incident that Black Widow Scarlett Johansson’s pictures were used for this purpose? We don’t know whether the actress had knowledge about it or not, but we hope that now the store doesn’t use these kinds of tricks.

