After all the drama that unfolded at the DCU with the casting for Superman: Legacy it seems like the spotlight is now shifting to MCU, as they continue to shape Fantastic Four Reboot. The project has been a talk of the town forever and it seems like the shuffles in casting are not taking a break anytime soon. Almost all possible contenders to play the four leading members have been named, and it even felt like we have reached the conclusion. But it seems like we are back to zero as Adam Driver and Margot Robbie are no longer in talks.

For the unversed, Marvel Cinematic Universe is now ready to welcome the first family, which is possible due to the opening of the multiverse. The Fantastic Four Reboot is officially on the slate, and the studio was looking for actors to fit the parts. Reports over the past couple of months has confirmed that Adam Driver is Reed Richards and Margot was in contention for Sue Storm, which later hopped on Venessa Kirby.

But turns out there is a twist in the tale and a massive one, as the latest report says that Fantastic Four is back to loop zero, and there is no cast member associated with it again. Yes, you read that right. The shocking update has changed the entire narrative, and fans would be praying for this to just be a rumour and nothing else.

Scooper Jeff Sneider has now claimed that Adam Driver and Margot Robbie are both no longer in talks with the Marvel team for Fantastic Four (via Cosmic Book News). The report even claims that there is no actor on board for the project as of now. While Daveed Diggs was the top contender to play Ben Grimm, Jeff says even Diggs isn’t locked yet. So technically, we are back to where it all started.

Meanwhile, we should also not forget that rumours recently had that Margot Robbie is no more in the race for Sue Storm, but Venessa Kirby was being eyed for the same. Fantastic Four Reboot is being directed by Matt Shakman; the movie has become one of the most anticipated ones across the globe. Stick to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

