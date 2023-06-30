The new ‘Captain America’ fame Anthony Mackie is leading the headlines for making shocking claims about MCU and Avenger 5’s future amid the writer’s strike and SAG-AFTRO negotiations. Anthony, before donning Captain America’s suit, played a prominent character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the massive fanbase has known him as Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

With the current situation in Hollywood between the actors and the Actor’s Guild and WGA much likely to go on strike, it seems that the actors may follow the same suit worsening the scenario for the MCU world, which was all set with Phase 5 to release. Now, Anthony has reacted to the same in an interview. Scroll below to get to the scoop.

Anthony Mackie is worried that if the negotiation between the two parties cannot be reached, then the future of MCU may lead to darkness. Commenting on the current situation, Anthony said in a conversation with Inverse, “It’s a sh*t show if we go on strike. They’re going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of fu*king YouTubers to make ‘Avengers 5’!”

Captain America fame Anthony Mackie further continued, “Once the studios went public and were bought out by major companies, we were fu*ked. It’s no longer about art. It’s no longer about interesting, fun work. It’s about end-of-the-quarter profit sharing. It’s about shareholders. So you’re literally just r*ping and pillaging the industry. It’s cannibalism.”

On the other hand, Anthony is feeling quite the heat for returning as Captain America once again in the movie Captain America: Brave New World. However, amidst all the strikes and pressure, the film is set to release on 26th July 2024 in the US. Are you excited?

Well, what are your thoughts about Anthony Mackie’s comment on the current negotiation situation and Avenger 5’s future? Let us know in the comments.

