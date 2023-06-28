Secret Invasion Starring Samuel L. Jackson Becomes The Second Lowest Viewed MCU Show After Miss Marvel

The numbers are in, and it seems Secret Invasion hasn’t quite captured the hearts and minds of fans, as it ranks as the second lowest viewed MCU Disney+ premiere so far.

Secret Invasion drew 994,000 viewers in the US for the series premiere, though after a lacklustre marketing campaign for Marvel, these numbers are hardly surprising.

This still puts it ahead of Miss Marvel, which premiered to around 775,000 US households, per Samba TV.

Although, for a series starring the iconic Samuel L. Jackson, it seems quite low, especially considering this is the first time the MCU mainstay has taken the centre stage.

Interestingly, black households over-indexed the most on Nick Fury’s lead role debut.

For context, the highest viewed Disney+ premieres were Loki with 2.5 million tuning in, Moon Knight which had 1.8 million viewers, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also had 1.8 million.

