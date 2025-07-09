There are many popular Indian reality television shows, but Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi top each list. Based on Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality series that has enjoyed a lot of success over the last couple of years with popular names participating each season.

The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has made a mark on the audience. It was also previously hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. Here’s the latest update on when the series will potentially release and which names are doing the rounds regarding season fifteen.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rumored Cast List Of Rohit Shetty Reality Series

1. Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya is the first on the list of potential contestants. She has been offered the show many seasons, but things didn’t work out. The Udaariyaan actress is also rumored to be a participant in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a rural reality series hosted by Rannvijay Singh that is set to air soon on Zee TV.

While it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s possible to see Isha in season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was a potential name last season but backed out due to other commitments. Right now, she is filming for Ishqaan De Lekhe, her debut Punjabi film. She was recently seen in the series Lovely Lolla. Her latest song Shaky Shaky sung by Sanju Rathod, has also become a viral sensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

2. Munawar Farooqui

Up next, there’s Munawar Farooqui. The reality star and stand-up comedian has won Lockup 1 and Bigg Boss 17. Munawar was also approached last season but things didn’t happen at the last moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

3. Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is another name that is expected to feature on season 15 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has been a known face of ITV for decades and has been seen on many reality shows, including Bigg Boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

4. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and rose to the limelight with his YouTube videos. The YouTuber can possibly be seen in the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

5. Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is the next name and is known for participating in reality shows like Roadies and Ace of Space plus winning Splitsvilla 10 with Naina Singh. He was last seen in Kundali Bhagya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴀsᴇᴇʀ ᴀʟɪ (@baseer_bob)

6. Gulki Joshi

Gulki Joshi is the next potential name on the list. She is known for starring in Maddam Sir, SAB TV’s comedy action show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulki (@gulki_joshi)

7. Avinash Mishra

The final name on the potential contestants list is Avinash Mishra. He was seen in Bigg Boss 18 and has starred in Yeh Teri Galliyan next to Vrushika Mehta. And now, onto the fate of the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Delayed: New Launch Window & Reason Behind the Postponement

The launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has reportedly been rescheduled to January 2026. As per Telly Chakkar, the delay “stems from contractual disagreements between the broadcasting channel and the production house.” The contestants were finalized and preparations were underway.

But unresolved terms led to the show being on hold temporarily. Now it seems the issues have been sorted and Khatron Ke Khiladi is slated to air in January next year, bringing in the new year with stunts, danger and fun.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: The Traitors’ Apurva Makhija To TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta – Probable List Of Contestants!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News