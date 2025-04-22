Reports were doing the rounds that there have been some major creative differences between the producers of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi and the channel, Colors wherein they are airing currently. This led to speculations of the shows being aired on another channel. Now, according to a Moneycontrol report, the reality shows would most likely air on Sony.

However, here are 3 aspects that we feel needs to be changed for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi as they find a new home. The need for the same is now more than ever since the credibility of the shows have been questioned several times from the past few seasons. Here are the 3 changes according to us:

1- Bringing The OG Format Back For Both Bigg Boss And Khatron Ke Khiladi

With the past few seasons, things have turned turned extremely gimmicky for both the shows. There are fake fights and melodramatic scenarios which sometimes comes across as extremely artificial especially in a performance-based show like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss has also been focusing on bringing just popular names from the social media and YouTube sphere who just go ahead on the basis of their fan-following and not their performance. Even the hosts Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty have a heavy dosage of superficiality in their hosting while conducting the shows. This needs to undergo a major change.

2- New Tasks And Challenges

There is an exhaustion in both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi from the past few seasons with regards to the tasks. It is as if the creative team is stuck on a rut to repeat the same tasks and stunts every season. This needs to change and fans need to be treated with newer tasks and themes which gives us something to look forward too.

3- No Forced Love Angles

This has to be one of the aspects of both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi which has been criticized a lot. Fans do not connect with the sudden love that arises between a male and the female contestant which look superficial and unreal. Hopefully, the audience will not be fed with this borderline cringeworthy and fallacious arc.

For the unversed, comedian Kapil Sharma’s show was also shifted from Colors to Sony witnessing a major creative and content change which ultimately resonated with the audience. Do you agree with our views?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Was Called Unimpressive & Given ‘4’ Out Of 10, Netizens Say, “Today He’s One Of The Highest Tax Paying Celebs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News