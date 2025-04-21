Salman Khan’s arrival on Eid 2025 was expected to be one of the biggest box office affairs in Bollywood. Unfortunately, our hopes came crashing down as Sikandar remained underwhelming from the word go. It is still adding footfalls on the lower end. But there’s good news, as it has surpassed the lifetime of Stree. Scroll below for day 22 collections!

Minimal growth in the third weekend

There isn’t much hope left for AR Murugadoss‘ directorial at the box office. In fact, whatever minimum is being added is only a bonus. On day 22, Sikandar showed growth due to the weekend boost. It added 13 lakhs to the kitty, witnessing a jump of 44% compared to 9 lakhs earned on the previous day.

It earned an estimated total of 28 lakhs on the third weekend, which is simply disappointing for a Salman Khan film. However, the overall box office collections, after 22 days, land at 129.69 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 153 crores.

Beats Stree!

Sikandar has finally surpassed the lifetime collections of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree (2018), which raked in 129.67 crores. The next target is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore (131 crores), but that may not be possible since the box office collections will further fall starting today.

Budget Recovery

The stakes are high as the action thriller is mounted on a staggering budget of 200 crores. In 22 days, the producers have only been able to recover 65% of the total budget. Needless to say, Sikandar is a losing affair.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar was released on March 30, 2025. The ensemble cast also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kishore, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

