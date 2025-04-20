In an interesting development, the National Film Award-winning Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is now reportedly being considered to play the lead role in a biopic movie based on the well-known public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. As per a report by Mid-Day, Rajkummar Rao is now the top choice to play the main role in Dinesh Vijan’s highly anticipated film.

Although official confirmation is still awaited by the relevant stakeholders.

As stated in the Mid-Day report, “Dinesh is keen on having Rajkummar play Nikam. He brings the right intensity and range to the role. Preliminary talks have been positive, but Raj is immersed in prep for Vikramaditya Motwane’s next, which is a physically and emotionally demanding script since he plays a sportsman. The dates will need to be worked out.”

Earlier, perfectionist actor Aamir Khan was attached to play the lead, but he has now reportedly opted out. Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao have shared screen space in Reema Kagti’s mystery thriller film Talaash.

A Potentially Important Film for Rajkummar Rao’s Career

Since his earlier films, such as Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Shaitan, to Kai Po Che and Citylights, until some of his recent projects, including Bheed and Stree 2, the dedicated actor has tried to balance performance-centric and content-oriented roles along with commercially viable projects (intentionally or unintentionally, we are not sure). And the Ujjwal Nikam biopic has the potential to be both.

So, if Rajkummar Rao is officially finalized for the role, it could be a landmark film of his career and make an impact critically and commercially, which even a brilliant film like Shahid couldn’t do. As of now, the film’s plot is kept under wraps, and it is not known exactly what aspects of the life of Ujjwal Nikam will be covered.

Ujjwal Nikam and His Important Cases

Ujjwal Nikam is a well-respected public prosecutor who has purportedly handled many important murder and terrorism cases in his career. Some of them include the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award by the Government of India in the year 2016.

Rajkummar Rao’s Upcoming Film

Rajkummar Rao, who was last seen in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video’, will next be seen in Karan Sharma’s comedy drama film ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi as the female lead. The film releases in theatres on 9th May 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Sujoy Ghosh Initially Considered Saif Ali Khan & Aishwarya Rai For Jaane Jaan Instead Of Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News