After years of hard work, Rajkummar Rao is getting his due credit in Bollywood. He’s been coming up with many exciting content like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Mr & Mrs Mahi. He delivered a blockbuster success with Stree 2 in 2024. Has it led to an impressive hike in his remuneration? Hear it from the horse’s mouth!

As per multiple online reports, Rajkummar was the highest-paid actor among the Stree 2 star cast. He reportedly charged a sum of 6 crores, which was 20% higher than what Shraddha Kapoor earned (5 crores). Gossip Mill claimed since the blockbuster success, he has hiked his salary to 5 crores per film. But is it true?

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on salary hike!

In an interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar reacted, “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid to burden my producers. Being a part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor, money is just a byproduct of my passion. I want to work all my life so I keep looking for roles that surprise me, excite me, challenge and help me grow.”

Rajkummar has EMIs to pay!

In a previous interview, Rajkummar Rao shared that he has bought a house and pays a humungous EMI for it. He also clarified that he doesn’t own a 100 crore net worth, as people assume.

Stree 2 Box Office

The horror-comedy Stree 2 is the most profitable film of 2024. It was made on a budget of only 60 crores and earned a staggering 627.50 crores in its lifetime. This means the producers have minted returns of 567.50 crores. A third installment is now in the works!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 featured Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia also made special appearances.

