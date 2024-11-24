Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh and recognized director Aditya Dhar are all set to kickstart the next schedule of their upcoming movie. The actor-director duo recently arrived in Amritsar, where they will be filming next, and visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings.

Ranveer and Aditya paid homage to the rich heritage and sanctity of the city by visiting the holy landmark just before commencing their new schedule. The Bajirao Mastani actor also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his visit with a caption that reads: “जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय”

The Amritsar schedule comes after the team completed their elaborate filming schedule in Bangkok. The filming in “Golden City” would mark their second schedule. While the film is yet to receive an official title, it is reported to be a spy thriller. Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios produces the movie with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer follows B62 Studios’ recent superhit collaboration, Article 370. The movie is expected to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases in recent years. Alongside Ranveer, the project also features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Aditya Dhar, known for his brilliant storytelling, earned significant acclaim after his debut URI: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, became a record-breaking phenomenon. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, known as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, is currently basking in the glory of his portrayal of Simmba in Singham Again. His last feature film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was also a superhit success.

The upcoming project would mark the first collaboration between the two talented powerhouses in Indian cinema. Under Dhar’s meticulous direction, Ranveer Singh is likely to deliver another career-defining performance.

