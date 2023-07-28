Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Review: Karan Johar Gifts Himself His Highest-Earning Film & A 'Jordaar' Comeback Ranveer Singh Deserves!

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand & Namit Das

Director: Karan Johar

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Karan Johar is a brand of cinema in himself. Despite so much hate against him, the man knows how to calm down his haters, and with his every film, he has done it brilliantly. KJo knows very well how quintessential family dramas work, and that’s what the trailer suggested. It gave the impression that the film would be a typical over-the-top Bollywood family drama for which KJo is known; still, it had that feel-good factor with the right amount of cry, laughter and romance.

Unlike previous Karan Johar albums, this one didn’t have chartbuster tracks. Still, it has done its job with songs like Tum Kya Mile and Dhindora Baje Re gaining traction among the masses.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enjoys the momentum of the successful ongoing season for romantic comedies. The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and SatyaPrem Ki Katha has brought back the confidence that Bollywood romantic comedies/dramas have takers if made properly.

Overall, RARKPK looked like another winner with a much better scope at the box office, considering the names of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt attached.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives

As we reported earlier, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has witnessed one of the best advance bookings for Bollywood in recent times. If compared with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, this rom-com is ahead. It wasn’t just blocked seat booking, as theatres did witness decent morning response, and it was all organic. Evening shows onwards, there’s an improvement in occupancies, and we’re about to get one of the biggest openers of 2023.

Talking about the things that work in favour, word-of-mouth has been decent to positive. Of course, it’s quite early to assume, but there are no negative words for the film so far. Such initial audience feedback will show an overall positive impact on the weekend collection. There’s also not much competition present in theatres. Yes, Barbie and Oppenheimer are still playing successfully in theatres, but both of these biggies won’t cause a major impact as this Karan Johar directorial majorly caters family audience. The film is being released with a screen count of 3000 in India, and with the absence of any major competitor, it has got an open ground to rake in a good sum. Also, it is to be noted that the film has three weeks to perform in full-throttle mode as the next Bollywood biggies- Gadar 2 and OMG 2 – are arriving on 11th August.

Now coming to the negatives, RARKPK is mainly for multiplex audiences, and mass centres won’t join the party. Another major hurdle is the ongoing heavy rainfalls in metros. Yes, the major Indian cities where the film has its target audience are witnessing heavy rains, and it is bound to affect the performance to an extent, especially during the night shows. There’s a possibility that people might avoid giving it a dekko in theatres and wait till it comes on OTT.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a perfect directorial comeback for Karan Johar and is bound to become his highest-earning film at the Indian box office by surpassing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s 112.50 crores. For Ranveer Singh too, it’s his much-deserved return at the box office after his Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus failed miserably. Here, Ranveer isn’t Jayeshbhai; still, he’s got a ‘Jordaar’ film!

The film is expected to earn anywhere between 115-130 crores at the Indian box office.

