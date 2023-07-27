Barbie and Oppenheimer have smashed the box office with their combined force and aim to surpass the $1 billion global mark very soon. Amid this Barbenheimer wave, the potential of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 has been badly impacted as, despite positive audience feedback, the actioner is miles away from the mark of breakeven. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is mounted on a huge scale and is the most expensive MI film. All thanks to Covid restrictions and frequent shutdowns, the budget went overboard and eventually ended up at a staggering $290 million. It has now put the biggie in troubled waters.

As per Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible 7 has made $376.26 million at the worldwide box office till now. Despite positivity around it, the film witnessed a massive drop during the weekdays of the extended first week. Post that, it didn’t pick up as expected, and further, the wave of Barbie and Oppenheimer made things worse.

Considering the budget of $290 million, it is learnt that Mission: Impossible 7 sees itself in a losing position, and there’s no recovery from here. The breakeven lies between $700-$730 million, and as we can see after comparing it with the worldwide collection, the difference is above $300 million. Clearly, it’s a huge loss!

Originally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Mission: Impossible 7’s part two is scheduled to release next year. Let’s see if it helps in covering the losses.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

