After the failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the underperformance of Mission: Impossible 7, the Barbenheimer wave has struck with a strong comeback. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer hit it out of the park at the box office during the opening weekend, and now, even on weekdays, the trend has been superb. As a result, another weekend is heading for a colossal weekend. Keep reading to know more!

Clashes will come and go, but the latest Barbenheimer phenomena will be remembered for years. Enjoying glowing reviews early on, even before hitting theatres, boosted momentum for both biggies, and the result is in front of us. Several pre-existing records have already been broken, and some more are to be toppled in the coming days.

As per Deadline’s report, the combined force of Barbie and Oppenheimer won’t slow down, at least till the next weekend. It is projected that both films will rake in around $107 million at the domestic box office (US & Canada). The Margot Robbie starrer is expected to make around $72 million between next Friday and Sunday. Cillian Murphy’s biographical thriller is predicted to earn around $35 million.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion releases this week, and both Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to have an impact on its run. Let’s see how eventually the real picture turns out to be!

Meanwhile, on the first Monday, both big releases unleashed their respective milestones. Margot’s musical fantasy surpassed $400 million, while Cillian Murphy-led thriller exceeded $200 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

