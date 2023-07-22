Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Besides its sensitive subject, it has sparked new controversy in India with its s*x scene between J Robert Oppenheimer by Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock, while the former reads the text from the Bhagavad Gita. It has now sparked outrage over hurting religious sentiments, and several people have been calling to boycott the magnum opus.

It is the first film of Nolan to have n*dity and s*xuality, resulting in an R-rating, and this scene between Robert and his alleged mistress Tatlock is said to reflect the depth of their relationship, but it seems to have rubbed the Indian audience the wrong way. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer features the much talked about s*x scene between Cillian Murphy’s main character and his love interest Jean Tatlock where Jean asks him to read a verse from the Bhagavad Gita, which has sparked outrage. Many are criticising the CBFC for allowing this scene in the film while censoring the cuss word, a****le, and it has prompted some to call for a boycott as well.

An author named Harris Sultan took to his Twitter account to slam Oppenheimer and call for a boycott of the film. He wrote, “Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having s*x is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer.”

A few of them defended Christopher Nolan’s smart move by opting the book’s name from the scene and just mentioning it as a Sanskrit book. One of the users in his comments wrote, “We have temples with such figures. S*x being taboo is not the Hindu concept.”

Another wrote, “Must watch movie, coming from a sanatani”

Followed by, “We must be running out of things to get offended by,” and “I am a Hindu who has read gita multiple times and I don’t really care about it. Nolan is genius.”

Check out the tweet and the reactions below:

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023



Others tweets that are against Oppenheimer include:

Now Hollywood also needs to learn some ethics as Oppenheimer shows Murphy reading Bhagawat Gita during sex scene, need to boycott the film. Stop disrespecting hindu's sentiments.#oppenheimer #boycottOppenheimer#Hollywood @CillianMurphyOG #cristophernolan pic.twitter.com/WEQCZCL6Ee — Vishal Singh (@MrSinghTheKingg) July 21, 2023

Oppenheimer Shows Cillian Murphy Read Bhagavad Gita While Having Sex. Only motto to target Hinduism? There's no Historical reference to this scene. @ianuragthakur Sir, Why is this Kachhra allowed in india ? @MIB_India #Oppenheimer #BhagwadGita pic.twitter.com/0N4Yz80jsh — Shani Mishra | शनि मिश्रा (@mishra_shani) July 21, 2023

they ignore how Oppenheimer used the Gita to gain a deep philosophical understanding of his life and mission. All that is not discussed in the film, and instead we get a random fictional sex scene that’s based on absurd stereotypes that reveal the pornographic minds of the West. https://t.co/I0AKxnmkq1 — Indian-Americans (@HinduAmericans) July 21, 2023

Censor board has chopped the abusive words in Oppenheimer movie but it has allowed the scene where the main lead actor is having sex while reading "Bhagavad Gita" BJP's Censor board has no problem with blasphemy of Hinduism, remember they allowed such nonsense in Adipurush too. pic.twitter.com/5dFWSRhX63 — A! (@LiberalHinduA) July 21, 2023

Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan, has released in the theatres on July 21st.

And for more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

