Christopher Nolan has been dubbed a genius many times, and if his fans have enjoyed his extensive filmography, they might have noticed that the acclaimed filmmaker mostly picks one-word titles for his movies except, of course, his The Dark Knight trilogy. Interestingly, Nolan once spilled the secret behind it where he revealed that for him his movie titles have been very tricky. Scroll down to know to know what else he said.

Christopher Nolan, on the work front, is currently gearing up for the release of his new flick Oppenheimer which stars Cillian Murphy in the lead. The movie also stars Robert Downy Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt in prominent roles.

Circling back to Christopher Nolan’s preference for one-word titles, according to Cinema Blend, the director once shared, “For me, titles are very tricky to be too self-conscious about. You’re looking for a way of expressing something about the film,” said Nolan adding, “To a certain extent, it’s a branding exercise on larger-scale films. I’ve always gravitated towards the simplest version of something that gets it across.” Nolan then spoke about his first independent 1988 movie Following. He shared, “Following, I think when I wrote that script, it was The Following, so we got rid of The and stripped that down. I think that was the beginning of my interest in trying to make things as short and pithy as possible, really.”

The Dark Knight Rises helmer added, “But it’s all instinct at the end of the day. It’s all trying to create something that you’re excited about that you’re excited to share with the world.”

Christopher Nolan has successfully made one-word title movies like Tenet, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Memento. Even his latest Oppenheimer is again a one-word title which is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

For the unversed, The Prestige, starring Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Scarlett Johansson, and Batman Begins are Nolan’s only two movies which have two words in the title.

