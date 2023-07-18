While the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, was in a race against the Nazis, the filmmaker Christopher Nolan sprinted his way to complete his upcoming movie, Oppenheimer. Being one of the year’s most anticipated movies, the audiences are keen to know how the Cillian Murphy-led star-studded movie would turn out. Talking about the movie, the lead star of the movie revealed that the three-hour epic was made “unbelievably quickly,” saying “the pace of that was insane.”

As Nolan’s upcoming atomic masterpiece opens in theatres this week, audiences are shocked with the heavy pace that the movie was shot. The early reviews of the movie are hailing it to be one of the best works of the director in his career, while many are applauding the cast and the visuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an interview on the WTF with Mark Maron podcast, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy reveals the movie was made in just 57 days. As his titular character appears in almost every scene in the movie, the short shooting schedule was especially intense for him. “We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days. The pace of that was insane,” said the actor.

For Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer was like being in an independent movie. “There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always unless there’s some huge, huge set piece — and the boom op and that’s it. There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analog filmmaker,” added the actor.

In the past, the Irish actor has been associated with the director for a total of six films: The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Dunkirk, and now, Oppenheimer. While he has appeared as a supporting character in all the previous Nolan movies, it is one the biggest role in his career as he will play the titular theoretical physicist who was instrumental in creating the atomic bomb.

While the actual bomb took around three years in the making, Christopher Nolan will show the story in around three years with his upcoming Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer movie. The movie is scheduled to release on Jul 21, 2023.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook Continues To Break Records With His Solo Single ‘Seven’, Beats Harry Styles’ As It Was On Spotify In Just 2 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News