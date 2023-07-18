There are so many rumours around the DCU floating on the Internet that segregating the ones that could be substantial is a task not many can take up. Ever since James Gunn took the boss chair with Peter Safran, he has been hell-bent to give his revamped version of the universe a very fresh look. He announced Chapter One: God’s And Monsters and decided to make the first film Superman: Legacy, which will be directed by him too. But now reports say that he is taking a big leap and is planning multiple Justice League movies in the same chapter.

For the unversed, like Marvel Cinematic Universe is divided into Phases, the DCU will be divided into Chapters from now onwards. The first titled Chapter One: Gods And Monsters, right now includes Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave And The Bold, The Swamp Thing, and Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Making news now is the unannounced part of the lineup and if the latest reports are anything to go by, James Gunn is planning to include not two, but three Justice League movies in the same Chapter. Imagine three Avengers movies in one Phase. Now you know why this is big. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per the latest report in We Got This Covered, James Gunn is developing three Justice League movies in Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of the DCU alongside Superman: Legacy which he is working on right now. This also includes the Justice League Dark, which the fans have been talking about for ages now. But it seems very unlikely that he will choose to put all three in one chapter. Even netizens are not convinced by this rumour, but that doesn’t stop it from going viral.

Besides the three said Justice League movies, a Reddit user has even listed down 15 unannounced projects that are being considered by James Gunn. It was earlier said that he is developing 25 projects for his new revamped DCU with Peter Safran. Check the thread below as netizens call this news tall order and fake too in the reactions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Superman Legacy: Daniel Craig To Be DCU’s New Supervillain ‘Lex Luthor’ After Ending His James Bond Innings? James Gunn Breaks His Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News