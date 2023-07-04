It won’t be an exaggeration to say that James Gunn had held all our collective attention tightly for the past couple of months, ever since he announced his first film at the DCU after the takeover. Superman: Legacy starring David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent replacing Henry Cavill, is the first film in the Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of the new revamped DCU. While the announcement of the new Blue Boy Scout and Lois Lane was the biggest update last week, the filmmaker has decided to give us some more details that will change the idea of the projects in our minds.

For months, the rumours mills have been working round the clock to give out speculations, some concrete some bluff. We have heard how Superman: Legacy will be a new root story and how James Gunn is planning to bring the biggest of the villains to fight his Clark Kent, who takes over the Zack Snyder’s version played by Cavill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out, the new introduction of Superman in Superman: Legacy is not like we thought. James Gunn, in his recent comments on the Internet, has cleared that there will be no young Clark Kent in the DCU at all. The filmmaker has dropped multiple bombs, and below is all you need to know about this update.

As per a Screenrant report, when a fan pitched himself to play the young Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, James Gunn decided to reply and clarify one thing. James replied, “There is no young Clark.” This has changed the way we have perceived the project as it was said to be a root story. However, the filmmaker didn’t stop here. On Bluesky, as per a Twitter user, he shared an image of Superman from the Fleischer cartoons. Fans were quick to consider this as the hint that this is the new logo we are going to see on the Kryptonian Prince this time.

Looks like we’re getting the og logo for Superman Legacy!👀 pic.twitter.com/j0GD0O0GB5 — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 2, 2023

If this wasn’t enough, the filmmaker was asked by a fan about the direction he is planning to take Superman: Legacy’s background score. Considering Man Of Steel’s score was loved by everyone, this is a valid question. James Gunn, in his reply, revealed that he has a fresh idea and unique, which means we are bidding goodbye to the Man Of Steel score. The filmmaker replied, “I have more than an idea, we are, as usual, already developing a score, and taking a unique path.”

James Gunn says that they are already developing a score for Superman: Legacy! It will be ‘a unique path’. pic.twitter.com/rABpnbKiin — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) July 3, 2023

Superman: Legacy is slated for a July 11, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig To Jump From The Pink Planet To The Fantasy World, The $745 Million Rich Narnia Franchise & Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News