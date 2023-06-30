David Corenswet, who has been roped in as the new Superman in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy, is all over the Internet after the big announcement. While the DC fans are busy digging all the information about the actor, a few images of the actor from last year resurfaced on the Internet, and social media users have been losing their calm over it. Scroll down to read the details.

For the unversed, David Corenswet is a 29-year-old American actor who hails from Philadelphia. The actor will soon start filming for James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Actress Rachel Brosnahan, 32, has been chosen to play the role of Lois Lane. She is best known for her award-winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of David Corenswet’s resurfaced images, the actor can be seen having a gala time at a beach in nothing but his black shorts. The actor quickly sent the Internet into a meltdown while hanging out with Lucy Boynton. The actor is yet to bulk for his Superman role but still managed to make his fans sweat. According to Ladbible, the two were actually filming a scene for their upcoming romantic-comedy musical, The Greatest Hits. For the unversed, Boynton is best known for her work in Bohemian Rhapsody. Interestingly, Corenswet and Boynton also shared the screen space in the series The Politician. Of the beach images, Corenswet quickly got the fans obsessed as they did not shy away from posting thirst trap comments.

Take a look:

the new superman is gonna be HUGE pic.twitter.com/dijDpcdTEk — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) June 28, 2023

One social media user wrote, “Still thinking about these photos. Too much perfection with David and Lucy together.” Another stated, “I AM LOOKING RESPECTFULLY,” reads one comment, which has racked up over 850 likes.

Another user shared, “There’s no way we can gate-keep him anymore”, as the next one posted, “His physique looks like he has the endurance of a mountain. I feel like if he ended up next to me at the start line of a distance race, I’d just leave.” Another shared, “He’s called Superman for a reason.”

One user tweeted, “It all looks heavy down there. He may be who the eggplant emoji was created for.” Another chimed in, “Sheesh I feel bad for falling into the trap.” A person said, “THAT MAN IS ARMED BE CAREFUL THAT’S A GUN!” As another quipped, “Oh my god, I’m pregnant.”

One person concluded, “The CGI guys sure gonna have to work extra hours to hide all that hugeness.”

While the fans are excited about David Corenswet taking over the role of Man of Steel, he is yet to comment on cracking the big role. Superman was earlier played by Henry Cavill.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Olivia Wilde Once Shared She Had S*x Like ‘Kenyan Marathon Runners’ With Her Then-Boyfriend Jason Sudeikis: “You Can Not Lie To Your V*gina”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News