The announcement of casting a new Superman actor has mixed reviews, and most of them are sad that Henry Cavill is finally replaced. As David Corenswet has replaced Henry to be the DCU’s new Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, the future seems optimistic as many believe in the vision of James Gunn. However, the previous Man Of Steel actor recently made an appearance with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as they enjoyed a glam night out walking the red carpet together at the season 3 premiere of Netflix’s The Witcher in London on Wednesday.

The superhero fandom was shocked upon hearing that Cavill would no longer be a part of the new DCU. As previously stated, the update by James Gunn did bring a major backlash, but everyone had to settle their horses as the previous DCEU movies were scrapped.

After the report of David Corenswet being the new Superman went all over the internet, everyone caught the striking resemblance between him and the previous Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill. However, it was just a coincidence. On the very next day, Netflix had the premier of Cavill’s last outing as Geralt of Rivia as he walked the red carpet event of The Witcher. The actor was with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso as they shared PDA-filled moments.

Reacting to the outing of Henry Cavill, many users tweeted about the new Superman casting. A user wrote, “Man Henry is truly my favourite Superman on and offscreen 🙌🏾”

Another added, “This man is picture perfect LOL there was no need to reboot Superman wtf”

“And should be our next James Bond!,” said another.

Another applauded the actor and said, “He is Still Superman and no one replace him. Moreover, no other can play orr look a better Witcher then him”

With all that, let us know what do you think about the new casting. Do you think David Corenswet will be able to do justice to the role of Superman, which was previously played Henry Cavill?

