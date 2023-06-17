If there is one movie that has managed to dominate ever other several times in the past couple of years, it has to be The Flash, the hit the theatres this week. Starring Ezra Miller in the lead, it has made news for everything good, bad, and ugly. The highlight of movie besides Miller was the numerous cameos it was holding. The most spoken about was Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Michael Keaton. But turns out the credit roll has one name missing and that too of Affleck, triggering his fandom.

The Flash, if you are unaware could be the second last time we see Ben play Batman in the DCU before he wraps up his journey as the Cape Crusader in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. A lot of emotions have been attached since we might not get to see him play the iconic superhero yet again. Even he feels that his time as Bruce Wayne ended too soon.

But now as The Flash is on the big screen and fans are flooding the cinemas to watch it, many have observed that the credits do not mention Ben Affleck at all for playing Batman in the movie. This has left them angry, and they are, as usual, calling out James Gunn already. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After the still of credits from The Flash which don’t have Ben Affleck went viral, fans on Twitter have marched to James Gunn’s gate and asked for an explanation. A Twitter user wrote, “Ben Affleck received no credit at The Flash and does not appear in the main credits or the cast list at the end of the film. You’re that unprofessional @JamesGunn ?? I cannot understand why @wbd and us the fans, ended up with you.”

Another wrote, “It’s a shame @BenAffleck never got his solo movie because of @JamesGunn when it was again in development during October 22.. He was so perfect in his role, but @wbd shamelessly chose not to give him credit anywhere in the entire film… What The F..??”

Check the reactions below:

Source Box Office Mexico:

Ben Affleck received no credit at The Flash and does not appear in the main credits or cast list at the end of the film.

You're that unprofessional @JamesGunn ?? I cannot understand why @wbd and us the fans, ended up with you 🤮🗑️ pic.twitter.com/S1IfgACGT3 — DCBAT (@Batfleck100) June 15, 2023

No #BenAffleck in the credit scene of #TheFlash #TheFlashMovie. I can't understand this studio @wbd @JamesGunn. Not to spoil anything but don't believe the hype guys. It's disappointing from CG to storytelling to cringed jokes and weird moments. 😏 pic.twitter.com/bWimeCORg7 — DCBAT (@Batfleck100) June 15, 2023

It's a shame @BenAffleck never got his solo movie because of @JamesGunn when it was again in development during October 22.. He was so perfect in his role but @wbd shamelessly chose not to give him credit anywhere in the entire film… What The F..?? pic.twitter.com/1GWb8sqrt9 — Marwin Singh (@MarwinSingh) June 16, 2023

That really suckes with the Credit.

But this Post as If a CEO Checks the Credits from every movie 🤦🏻‍♀️

Specially that Gunn only do creative Thing.

If 1 of the 2 CEOs is to blame than Safran but i don't think even He bc why should He?

In the End we don't know what Happend. — Jan the Raccoon (@Mapache78256497) June 16, 2023

Whether James Gunn chooses to clarify this situation or not is in the future. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

